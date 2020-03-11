American Repertory Theater Issues Covid-19 Update About Upcoming Performances And Events

American Repertory Theatre has issued new information about upcoming performances and events amid the Covid-19 outbreak:



"Like many of you, we are staying informed about the events surrounding the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences is of utmost importance. After conversations internally, with Harvard University officials, and with local OBERON producers, a number of A.R.T. and OBERON events have been postponed or cancelled - a full list can be found here.

We also regret to inform you that the 2020 A.R.T. Annual Gala, originally scheduled for Monday, March 30 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre, will now be postponed to the fall of 2020.

In the meantime, A.R.T.'s online auction continues, with new items added regularly.

We recognize that these decisions may cause significant inconvenience to our most loyal supporters and patrons, but please know your well-being will always be our top priority.

Ticket holders for postponed performances will be contacted when new respective performance dates are announced, and tickets will be refunded via original payment method. Please contact us if you have any questions at announcements@amrep.org."





