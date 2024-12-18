American Repertory Theater Appoints Evan O’Brient as New Producer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Repertory Theater has appointed Evan O’Brient as the A.R.T.’s next Producer. Evan O’Brient previously served as the Producer at New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), where he oversaw the planning, development and execution of the NYTW’s productions and collaborating closely on artistic developmental activities. Over ten seasons at NYTW, he produced a wide array of projects including Scenes from a Marriage, David Bowie’s Lazarus, the world premiere of Hadestown, What the Constitution Means to Me, Slave Play, Endlings (an A.R.T. world premiere in 2019), Maria Friedman’s revival of Merrily We Roll Along, and Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There are Blueberries. Prior to NYTW, Evan served as the Managing Director at Red Bull Theater, overseeing the company’s programmatic and financial expansion in celebration of the company’s tenth anniversary.



Mr. O’Brient will serve on A.R.T.’s senior leadership team and senior artistic team, and as leader of the producing and general management teams that oversee and execute A.R.T.’s core artistic programming in alignment with the theater’s mission to expand the boundaries of theater. He will be a core collaborator throughout the lifespan of all the A.R.T.’s artistic projects, which are co-curated by the Artistic Director, Associate Artistic Director, the Producer, and the Director of Artistic Programs & Dramaturg in response to the Artistic Director’s vision.



Mr. O’Brient has been working in theater for over 20 years. He began his career as a lighting and scenic designer, working primarily in repertory opera and dance for companies such as New York City Opera and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater before shifting his attention to general management and producing. Mr. O’Brient served on the board of the Off-Broadway League (OBL) for over 10 years, serving as First Vice President and co-chair of the OBL/Actors Equity Association (AEA) Labor Management Committee. He was a member of the lead negotiating team of the two prior AEA Off-Broadway Agreements and the Not-For-Profit Agreement with Associated Musicians of Greater New York, American Federation of Musicians Local 802. He received his MFA in Producing and Theatre Management from Columbia University and holds a BFA in lighting and scenic design from Carnegie Mellon University.



Mr. O’Brient’s appointment concludes a national search led by Corps Team, Executive Search and Staffing. He will begin his role at A.R.T. on January 6, 2025.



