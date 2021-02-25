American Repertory Theater Announces March Programming

Michael J. Bobbitt, new Executive Director of the Mass Cultural Council, joins American Repertory Theater Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus on A.R.T.'s virtual talk show The Lunch Room Tuesday, March 9 at 12PM. This episode is co-presented by the Mass Cultural Council.

Additional March programming at A.R.T. includes the interactive, multi-magician live experience The Conjurors' Club, Behind the Scenes events with guests Idina Menzel, V (formerly Eve Ensler), Justin Tranter, Huang Ruo, and Diane Paulus; and Lunch Rooms with The Conjurors' Club creators Vinny DePonto and Geoff Kanick, as well as Nina Fahari and local drag performers.

Learn more about all events, purchase tickets, and register for free events at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org. Free and open access to The Lunch Room and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of A.R.T. Members.

WHAT'S ON AT A.R.T.

MARCH 2 AT 12PM

THE LUNCH ROOM: VINNY DePONTO AND Geoff Kanick

The Conjurors' Club Creators Vinny DePonto and Geoff Kanick talk with A.R.T. Line Producer Emma Watt about their interactive, multi-magician virtual experience that aims to change the face of magic. Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

MARCH 2 AT 7:30PM

BEHIND THE SCENES: THE CIRCLE OF BECOMING

Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler, O.P.C., In the Body of the World), Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons), and Tony Award-winning actor, performer, and songwriter Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked, Frozen) share music and stories about the development of The Circle of Becoming, a wild new musical fairy tale about a teenage girl and her posse whose determination to save the planet endows them with powers they never knew they had, directed by Diane Paulus. Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes.

MARCH 9 AT 12PM

THE LUNCH ROOM: MICHAEL J. BOBBITT AND Diane Paulus

New Massachusetts Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt speaks with A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus about his new position as the Commonwealth's most senior cultural official, his vision to catalyze the sector's growth and drive economic development as it reemerges post-pandemic, and his work to foster racial equity. Co-presented with Mass Cultural Council. Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

BEGINS MARCH 12

THE CONJURORS' CLUB

An intimate and interactive multi-magician experience, performed live nightly

For the first time in 100 years, the secretive magic society The Conjurors' Club pulls back the curtain for an interactive experience that redefines the face of modern magic. Take a front-row seat and immerse yourself in the arcane and mysterious with three different magicians. Physical distance can't keep the amazing mind-reading, reality-bending illusions, and extraordinary transformations from reaching through the screen and directly into your home. As honorary members of the Club, you'll receive your own secret package for use during your visit that is guaranteed to surprise and delight all of your senses-but you must promise to keep the secrets... Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ConjurorsClub.

MARCH 16, 2021 AT 12PM

THE LUNCH ROOM: DRAG ROUNDTABLE

Nina Fahari, the drag persona of The Theater Offensive Executive Director and Cultural Strategist Harold Steward (they/he), and special guests (to be announced) discuss the drag art form, its place in pop culture, Boston's drag scene, and more. Register at http://amrep.org/LunchRoom.

MARCH 16, 2021 AT 7:30PM (Rescheduled)

BEHIND THE SCENES: THE WEEPING CAMEL

Get to know composer Huang Ruo, named one of the world's leading young composers by The New Yorker, as he talks with Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus about past projects and his A.R.T. commission, The Weeping Camel, a new production that will be co-directed by Paulus and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill), adapted from the Academy Award-nominated documentary film. Buy tickets at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes.