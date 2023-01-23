Alex Edelman Returns To Boston With Acclaimed One-Man Show JUST FOR US For Limited Engagement, April 11-23

Brookline native Alex Edelman will return to Boston for a two-week limited engagement of his acclaimed solo show JUST FOR US, presented by ATG Colonial.

The New York run of JUST FOR US (presented by Mike Birbiglia) ran for 160 performances, sold out at multiple theatres, was named a Critic's Pick by The New York Times, and was nominated for several honors including an Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award. The show recently completed acclaimed runs at both Williamstown Theatre Festival and D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and is currently playing at London's Menier Chocolate Factory through February 26, 2023.

JUST FOR US takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman's life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives JUST FOR US its title and final, jaw-dropping moments.

Directed by Adam Brace, JUST FOR US will run for two weeks only from April 11-23 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA in Boston's South End (located at 527 Tremont Street) for a total of 14 performances. The show runs 85 minutes without an intermission. Performance times are Tuesday-Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 4pm and 8pm; and Sunday at 3pm. For more information visit www.BostonTheatreScene.com.

"Boston is where I'm from, where I incubated as a comedian, and the city that means more to me than anything else. This run isn't just an excuse to sleep in my too-small childhood bed, but to finally bring the show - after New York, DC, and London - home." says Edelman.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.BostonTheatreScene.com or by calling 617.933.8600. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Calderwood Pavilion Box Office at 527 Tremont Street (open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 6pm). Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.