Alan Seiffert Announced As The New President And CEO Of The Hanover Theatre And Conservatory For The Performing Arts

The Board of Directors of Worcester Center for Performing Arts has announced the appointment of Alan Seiffert as the new president and CEO, effective January 1, 2025.

Alan has extensive, relevant, and broad experience in the entertainment industry and a deep appreciation and knowledge of the forces driving audience engagement, the media, and the important place the performing arts and arts education have in Worcester and the region. This selection follows a national executive search process guided by Arts Consulting Group (ACG) which attracted nearly one hundred applicants since launching in June 2024.

“We were pleased with the high quality and diversity of the candidates attracted to this opportunity,” said Board Chair, Kellie Thibodeau. She added, “That says much about the reputation and caliber of The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory. The search committee, comprised of members of the board, staff and community, was pleased to embrace a comprehensive and inclusive search process with ACG's guidance. This process allowed us to gain input from the staff, the board, and members of the community as we selected a new leader that will bring this vibrant and impactful organization to new heights into the future. Alan's strengths as a visionary and strategic thinker combined with his thoughtful, humble, and empowering style will bring great energy and guidance to the team and community. The board voted unanimously and enthusiastically to welcome Alan as the next president and CEO.”

Prior to joining The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Alan most recently has been Head of Global Business Development for TED Conferences where he led all business development, partnerships, licensing, and distribution activities for TED, as well as creating recurring revenue streams in key growth areas, including live events, audio and podcasts, streaming/television, and consumer products. Prior to TED, Alan served as the Executive Director for Paisley Park (The Prince Estate) where he oversaw an active museum, production facility, recording studio, and performance space that once served as Prince's home and creative sanctuary. Prior to Paisley Park, Alan was Vice President & Assistant General Manager of BET LIVE at Black Entertainment Television (Viacom), and he previously served in various roles at NBC Universal, Inc., including Senior Vice President of Syfy Ventures, and Senior Vice President, Business Development & Partnerships at CNBC Asia.

“I am excited to join The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory to build upon its legacy of success, bringing the transformative power of the performing arts to audiences and students of all ages throughout our diverse community,” shared Mr. Seiffert. “Our next chapter promises to be our most impactful — from new world class Broadway shows, international artist premieres, an acclaimed repertory company, outdoor performances, and pioneering educational programs ‒ The Hanover Theatre's revitalization of downtown Worcester continues as we establish ourselves as the premier cultural touchstone for a burgeoning and diverse Central Massachusetts. I look forward to leading that effort with our visionary team of leaders and volunteers.”

Seiffert holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan, a Master of Arts from New York University, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from California State University Northridge. He will be relocating to the Worcester area from New York City.

Troy Siebels, who has led The Hanover Theatre since its founding and will be moving into a new position under Alan's leadership, commented, “Alan has a strong skill set to complement our talented team. I'm looking forward to working with him and supporting his vision for the future.”

For more information about The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, please visit https://thehanovertheatre.org.

