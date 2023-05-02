Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Actors' Shakespeare Project Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Next Month

As You Like It will run for four weeks, from June 2-25, 2023 at Tufts University’s Balch Arena Theater.

May. 02, 2023  
Actors' Shakespeare Project Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Next Month

Actors' Shakespeare Project will close out its 2022-23 Season with one of Shakespeare's most timeless comedies. At a time when state legislatures across the US ban drag performances and police LGBTQ+ bodies, As You Like It leans into its famed crossdressing mayhem and gender euphoria, celebrating the inherent queerness of mythical Arden.

Join some of the Bard's most beloved characters - Jaques, Touchstone, Silvius, Phoebe, and many more - at Tufts' Balch Arena Theater for a show filled with laughter, music, romance, and plenty of Shakespearean hijinks. Follow Rosalind's chase after Orlando through the forest disguised as a shepherd boy, as the pair discovers themselves, and the true meaning of love (is love is love is love).

With the precise vision of Director Harold Steward and in partnership with The Theater Offensive, ASP's As You Like It seeks to illuminate the common ground between "All the world's a stage" and "We're all born naked and the rest is drag."

Director Harold Steward will make their Actors' Shakespeare Project debut helming this production, with Resident Acting Company member Brooke Hardman as associate director.

As You Like It features ASP Founding Company Members Doug Lockwood and Bobbie Steinbach, as well as Fady Demian, Lindsay Eagle, Gabriel Graetz, Jaime José Hernández, Nathan Malin, Adrian Peguero, Gavin Rasmussen, Genevieve Simon, Regine Vital, and Mishka Yarovoy.

The design team will be announced at a later date. Pat-rice Rooney is the Production Stage Manager, and Jake Mariño is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Actors' Shakespeare Project is proud that As You Like It is our inaugural partnership with The Theater Offensive, a theatre company that presents liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color that transcends artistic boundaries, celebrates cultural abundance, and dismantles oppression.

As You Like It will run for four weeks, from June 2-25, 2023 at Tufts University's Balch Arena Theater (40 Talbot Ave, Medford, MA 02155).

Tickets are $52.50, with an allotment of Pay-What-You-Can tickets released for the week's performances on the Monday of that week, subject to availability. Student tickets are $25, available for any patron ages 25 and under. For more information, visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.




Barrington Stage Company Adds Second Date for Mandy Patinkin Concert Photo
Barrington Stage Company Adds Second Date for Mandy Patinkin Concert
Having fully sold out the initial date of Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE within 24 hours, Barrington Stage Company and Mandy Patinkin have added another performance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM.
Interview: ELLIOT NORTON AWARDS to honor Bobbie Steinbach Photo
Interview: ELLIOT NORTON AWARDS to honor Bobbie Steinbach
Veteran Boston actor Bobbie Steinbach will receive the Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence at the 40th annual Elliot Norton Awards, presented by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) on May 8 at the Huntington Theatre.
LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep Photo
LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep
New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) will perform  Listen to Sipu, a play about Watertown's Indigenous History, on May 11, 2023, at the Watertown Middle School auditorium from 6:30 - 8:00 P.M.
Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock to Present RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION at The Photo
Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock to Present RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION at The Spire Center in May
The No Place for Hate Committee and the League of Women Voters will bring to Plymouth, REGGIE HARRIS & ALASTAIR MOOCK: RACE AND SONG: A MUSICAL CONVERSATION. Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Get The Led Out Adds Second Show at Indian Ranch in AugustGet The Led Out Adds Second Show at Indian Ranch in August
May 2, 2023

A second show with Get The Led Out has been added to the summer concert series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Actors' Shakespeare Project Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Next MonthActors' Shakespeare Project Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Next Month
May 2, 2023

 Actors’ Shakespeare Project will close out its 2022-23 Season with one of Shakespeare’s most timeless comedies. At a time when state legislatures across the US ban drag performances and police LGBTQ+ bodies, As You Like It leans into its famed crossdressing mayhem and gender euphoria, celebrating the inherent queerness of mythical Arden.
Barrington Stage Company Adds Second Date for Mandy Patinkin ConcertBarrington Stage Company Adds Second Date for Mandy Patinkin Concert
May 1, 2023

Having fully sold out the initial date of Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE within 24 hours, Barrington Stage Company and Mandy Patinkin have added another performance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM.
LISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New RepLISTEN TO SIPU Comes to New Rep
May 1, 2023

New Repertory Theatre (New Rep) will perform  Listen to Sipu, a play about Watertown's Indigenous History, on May 11, 2023, at the Watertown Middle School auditorium from 6:30 - 8:00 P.M.
Cape Rep Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season Lineup
April 28, 2023

Cape Rep Theatre has announced its 38th season with a line up of programming, including world premiere musicals, regional premieres and new works on our Indoor and Outdoor Stages. Learn more about the season lineup here!
share