Actors' Shakespeare Project Presents AS YOU LIKE IT Next Month

Actors' Shakespeare Project will close out its 2022-23 Season with one of Shakespeare's most timeless comedies. At a time when state legislatures across the US ban drag performances and police LGBTQ+ bodies, As You Like It leans into its famed crossdressing mayhem and gender euphoria, celebrating the inherent queerness of mythical Arden.

Join some of the Bard's most beloved characters - Jaques, Touchstone, Silvius, Phoebe, and many more - at Tufts' Balch Arena Theater for a show filled with laughter, music, romance, and plenty of Shakespearean hijinks. Follow Rosalind's chase after Orlando through the forest disguised as a shepherd boy, as the pair discovers themselves, and the true meaning of love (is love is love is love).

With the precise vision of Director Harold Steward and in partnership with The Theater Offensive, ASP's As You Like It seeks to illuminate the common ground between "All the world's a stage" and "We're all born naked and the rest is drag."

Director Harold Steward will make their Actors' Shakespeare Project debut helming this production, with Resident Acting Company member Brooke Hardman as associate director.

As You Like It features ASP Founding Company Members Doug Lockwood and Bobbie Steinbach, as well as Fady Demian, Lindsay Eagle, Gabriel Graetz, Jaime José Hernández, Nathan Malin, Adrian Peguero, Gavin Rasmussen, Genevieve Simon, Regine Vital, and Mishka Yarovoy.

The design team will be announced at a later date. Pat-rice Rooney is the Production Stage Manager, and Jake Mariño is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Actors' Shakespeare Project is proud that As You Like It is our inaugural partnership with The Theater Offensive, a theatre company that presents liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color that transcends artistic boundaries, celebrates cultural abundance, and dismantles oppression.

As You Like It will run for four weeks, from June 2-25, 2023 at Tufts University's Balch Arena Theater (40 Talbot Ave, Medford, MA 02155).

Tickets are $52.50, with an allotment of Pay-What-You-Can tickets released for the week's performances on the Monday of that week, subject to availability. Student tickets are $25, available for any patron ages 25 and under. For more information, visit www.ActorsShakespeareProject.org.