A.R.T. Extends New Musical WE LIVE IN CAIRO

Due to popular demand, the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) has added an additional week of performances to the run of its world premiere production of We Live in Cairo written by brothers Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour. The production, currently in rehearsal under the direction of Obie Award winner Taibi Magar, will now close Sunday, June 23. Previews begin Tuesday, May 14 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA. The production opens on Wednesday, May 22.

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, this new musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live in Cairo moves from the hope of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the young revolutionaries must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.

The We Live in Cairo cast features Sharif Afifi (Hadestown in London's West End and the film Mamma Mia!...Here We Go Again!),Abubakr Ali (Twelfth Night and Kiss at Yale Rep and God Help Us at Fierce Backbone), Waseem Alzer (Eh Dah? at NYTW Next Doorand Up and Away at Pittsburgh CLO), Layan Elwazani (The Band's Visit on Broadway and Romeo and Juliet at Vixens En Garde),Jakeim Hart ("Bluebloods" on CBS and "The Affair" on Showtime), Dana Omar (Pirates of Penzance at the A.R.T. and elsewhere andThe Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane at People's Light), Gil Perez-Abraham (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity with barebones productions and "Pose" on FX), and Parisa Shahmir (UK tours of The Last Ship and Mamma Mia!).

Sharif Afifi and Parisa Shahmir are appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The A.R.T. gratefully acknowledges Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

The We Live in Cairo creative team includes:

Daniel Lazour, Book, Music, and Lyrics; Orchestrations with Michael Starobin; Vocal Arrangements with Madeline Smith (joint bio below)

Patrick Lazour, Book, Music, and Lyrics (joint bio below)

Taibi Magar, Director (2018 Obie Award for Is God Is at Soho Rep, Blue Ridge and The Great Leap at Atlantic Theatre,Underground Railroad Game at ArsNova, and Song of Summer at Trinity Rep)

Samar Haddad King, Choreography (Artistic/Founding Director of New York/Palestine-based Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre; commissions for the Ailey School, Configuration Dance, and Hubbard Street 2 in the US; Zakharef in Amman, Jordan, and Ramallah Contemporary Dance Festival in Ramallah, Palestine)

Michael Starobin, Music Supervision; Orchestrations with Daniel Lazour (Tony Awards for Orchestrations of Next to Normal andAssassins-2004 revival, Drama Desk Awards for Orchestrations for Assassins-2004 revival and the original production ofSunday in the Park with George on Broadway)

Madeline Smith, Music Direction; Vocal Arrangements with Daniel Lazour (The Light Princess at the A.R.T. and New Victory Theater and Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future at ArsNova)

Tilly Grimes, Scenic and Costume Design (Thanksgiving Play at Playwrights Horizons, Sky on Swings at Opera Philadelphia, and Seared at Williamstown Theater Festival)

Bradley King, Lighting Design (Endlings; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; and others at the A.R.T., andHadestown, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and others on Broadway)

Kai Harada, Sound Design (The Black Clown at the A.R.T., and Head Over Heels and The Band's Visit-Tony Award on Broadway)

David Bengali, Projections Design (Maestro for Ensemble for the Romantic Century at The Duke on 42nd Street and The Great Leap at Atlantic Theater Company)

Stephen Kopel, C.S.A., Casting Direction (Jagged Little Pill, The White Card, The Glass Menagerie, and eight others at the A.R.T., and Moulin Rouge, The Play that Goes Wrong, The Glass Menagerie, and others on Broadway)

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You