A.R.T. Announces Free and Subsidized Ticket Initiative for TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced that 1,500 tickets priced at $5 and 1,000 free tickets for public high school students will be available across the upcoming 29 performances of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith. The new ticket initiative is designed to help lower the economic barrier to attending theater, activate civic engagement in young people, and underscore the importance of civilized dialogue in creating a more equitable society. The program is supported by a lead gift from The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation, ​​which was founded by Bain Capital Co-Managing Partner Jonathan Lavine and his wife Jeannie to support nonprofit organizations focused on leveling the playing field for individuals and families.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square on Sunday, August 28; opens officially on Thursday, September 1; and closes on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The $5 tickets are available via A.R.T. community partners, local organizations, and to those who self-identify as benefiting from a subsidized ticket. Free tickets for public high school students are available to student groups arranged through A.R.T. Ticket Services (AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Groups). Tickets and more information are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Twilight.

"We are delighted to partner with the American Repertory Theater on this initiative to offer $5 tickets to the community and free tickets to public high school students to experience a production that resonates strongly in the current environment," said Jonathan and Jeannie Lavine, who also serve as Trustees of The Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation. "We applaud the A.R.T.'s multidisciplinary approach to engaging its audiences around the pressing issues of our time and believe that by working together we can meaningfully expand access to arts experiences that serve to strengthen and activate our civil discourse and engagement."

Prior to select performances, the A.R.T.'s Youth Action Team will present The Appetizer: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, a pre-show experience designed for high school students by high school students. Participants will enjoy refreshments and engage in a guided conversation to reflect on the past and present of racial violence, the stories we tell about race, and the path to a more equitable society.

"Everyone in Greater Boston and beyond should engage with Anna Deavere Smith's powerful play and participate in the timely conversations it inspires," said A.R.T. Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. "We are grateful to the Crimson Lion / Lavine Family Foundation for its visionary leadership, and to the supporters who have joined them, for this bold invitation to audience members we want in our theater. Thanks to the generosity of our partners, A.R.T. can forge another pathway to connect with our growing community while lowering the cost barrier of a ticket. We look forward to continuing our collaborations with our many community partners as we endeavor to make A.R.T. a welcoming and accessible space for all."

A.R.T.'s virtual event series Civically Speaking continues on Tuesday, September 20 at 7:30PM with Twilight Revisited: Dusk or Dawn?. In a lively and wide-ranging conversation, Harvard scholars Ju Yon Kim, Tracy K. Smith, and Timothy Patrick McCarthy will reflect on this theatrical landmark, its newly revised ensemble production at the A.R.T., and what has happened in this country since its premiere in Los Angeles nearly three decades ago.

Additional information about The Appetizer and Civically Speaking series will be announced in early September.

Conceived, written, and revised by Anna Deavere Smith, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is directed by Taibi Magar and performed by Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Carl Palmer, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. It is presented in association with Signature Theatre.

Those with questions about the program are invited to contact TicketServices@amrep.org or call 617-547-8300. Those who wish to support it are invited to contact DonorEmails@amrep.org or visit AmRep.org/TwilightTicketInitiative.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez (Jagged Little Pill, The White Card, and more), costume design by Linda Cho (Endlings), lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Darron L. West (The Tempest, bobrauchenbergamerica, and more), and projection design by David Bengali (1776, We Live in Cairo). Michael Leon Thomas (Notes from the Field, Let Me Down Easy) is the movement coach, Amy Stoller (Notes from the Field, Let Me Down Easy) is the dialect designer, and Ann James is the sensitivity specialist.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 is production stage managed by Linda Marvel and Melanie J. Lisby. PSM subs are Emily McMullen, Lisa McGinn, and Michael Medina. Casting is by X Casting and Caparelliotis Casting.

This production of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 was first produced at the Signature Theatre on October 21, 2021; Page Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Twilight. Other discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

Audience, artist, and staff safety is A.R.T.'s top priority. The theater is taking many steps to protect against COVID-19. Enhanced ventilation, universal masking, vaccination, and testing are critical cornerstones of our multi-layered mitigation efforts that prioritize the safety of our community. Visit A.R.T.'s website for a full list of current ticketing and attendance protocols and procedures: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Covid19Protocols.

​​PERFORMANCE DATES

Teacher Tuesday Performance, Including Pre-Show Conversation (pay-what-you-can): Tuesday, August 30 at 5PM / performance at 7:30PM

Learn more and register at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TeacherTuesday

ASL Interpreted Performances: Sunday, September 18 at 2PM & September 21 at 7:30PM

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.

Audio Described Performances: Saturday, September 17 at 2PM & Thursday, September 22 at 7:30PM

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.

Open Captioned Performances: Saturday, September 17 at 2PM & Thursday, September 22 at 7:30PM

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300.

Morning Matinee Performances: Wednesday, September 21 at 10AM

For booking availability for student or other group tickets contact Groups@amrep.org or call 617.547.8300.

Relaxed Performance: Saturday, September 24 at 2PM

Open to all audience members who could benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere at the theater.