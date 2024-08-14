A.R.T. Announces Free Conversation With Stephen Greenblatt, Raime Targoff, And Diane Paulus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, September 16 at 7PM, American Repertory Theater Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director will host a lively conversation at the Loeb Drama Center with renowned professors Stephen Greenblatt and Ramie Targoff in conjunction with American Repertory Theater's upcoming production of Shakespeare's iconic love story, Romeo and Juliet.

The free public conversation will explore Shakespeare, his iconic love story, and the A.R.T. production running August 31 - October 6 at the Loeb Drama Center directed by Paulus (Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, Waitress); choreography and movement direction by two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna's Celebration tour); and featuring Rudy Pankow (“Outer Banks”) as Romeo, Emilia Suárez (“Up Here”) as Juliet, and Terrence Mann (Pippin at A.R.T. on Broadway; Beauty and the Beast on Broadway) as Friar Laurence.

RSVP and learn more information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Shows-Events/Diane-Paulus-in-conversation-with-Stephen-Greenblatt-and-Ramie-Targoff.

Stephen Greenblatt is the John Cogan University Professor of the Humanities at Harvard University, and Ramie Targoff is the Jehuda Reinharz Professor of the Humanities and Co-Chair of Italian Studies at Brandeis University. Dr. Targoff and Dr. Greenblatt were in conversation A.R.T. previously with Whitney White (Macbeth In Stride) for A.R.T. Not Without Ambition, a conversation broadly centered on Shakespeare, theater in times of plague, women in Shakespeare's era.

ABOUT ROMEO AND JULIET

Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Saturday, August 31, 2024, opens officially on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RomeoandJuliet. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

The cast includes Terence Archie (Lord Capulet) Jason Bowen (Prince), Sharon Catherine Brown (Nurse), Bradley Dean (Lord Montague, Friar John), Brandon Dial (Benvolio) Adi Dixit (Paris), Terrence Mann (Friar Laurence), Abiola Obatolu (Lady Montague), Rudy Pankow (Romeo), Alex Ross (Tybalt), Will Savarese (Abraham, Peter, others), Adam Shaukat (Sampson, others), Clay Singer (Mercutio), Emilia Suárez (Juliet), and Nicole Villamil (Lady Capulet).

Melissa Chacón is the production stage manager. Dack Justiz and Em Nafz are the assistant stage managers.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Daniel Lundberg (Sound Design), Alexandre Dai Castaing (Composer), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), Thomas Schall (Fight Consultant), and Lauren Kiele DeLeon (Intimacy Coordinator). Marc Kimmelman is the associate choreographer. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche.

Five Harvard undergraduate students are working on Romeo and Juliet with support from the Paul M. and Harriet L. Weissman Fellows Fund, administered by Harvard University's Mignone Center for Career Success: Bernardo Sequeira and Michael Torto (acting), Dree Palimore (directing), Elizabeth Resner (stage management), and Teddy Tsui-Rosen (sound/stage management).

ABOUT AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking and passionate inquiry. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus began her tenure in 2008 and co-leads the theater in partnership with Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., who began his tenure in June 2022. A.R.T.'s mission is to expand the boundaries of theater, always including the audience as partner.

The A.R.T. focuses on the research and development of groundbreaking theatrical experiences, serving as a creative hub that has launched productions seen across the US and around the world. A.R.T. received the Tony Award for Best New Play for All the Way (2014); consecutive Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical for Pippin (2013) and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (2012), both of which Paulus directed. A.R.T.'s Tony Award-winning and nominated productions include 1776; Jagged Little Pill; Waitress; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; All the Way; The Glass Menagerie; Pippin; Once; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

International productions include Waitress, Nice Fish, The Glass Menagerie (West End); Waitress, Pippin (Japan); Jagged Little Pill, Pippin (Australia); Sleep No More (China). Sleep No More currently runs in New York City.

Throughout its history, A.R.T. has been honored with many other distinguished awards including a Pulitzer Prize; a Jujamcyn Prize for outstanding contribution to the development of creative talent; the Regional Theatre Tony Award; and more than 100 Elliot Norton and IRNE Awards.

As the professional theater on the campus of Harvard University, A.R.T. plays a central role in the cognitive life of the University, catalyzing discourse, interdisciplinary collaboration, and creative exchange among a wide range of academic departments, institutions, students, and faculty members. A.R.T. is also engaged in a number of multi-year initiatives with partners at Harvard that explore some of the most pressing issues of our day.

A.R.T. is dedicated to making great theater accessible to all. It builds community with its audiences, artists, students, staff, and neighbors, actively engaging community members and local students annually in project-based partnerships, workshops, conversations with artists, and other enrichment activities both at the theater and across the Greater Boston area.

Construction is ongoing for the A.R.T.'s new home, the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance. Designed by Haworth Tompkins, the new center will include two flexible performance venues, rehearsal studios, teaching spaces, a spacious public lobby, and an outdoor performance yard designed to host ticketed and free programming. Porous and welcoming intentional architecture will galvanize creativity and collaboration and fuel the mission.

Comments