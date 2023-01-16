Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to The Barnstable Comedy Club

The production opens on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 and continues through March 19.

Jan. 16, 2023  

AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to The Barnstable Comedy Club

The Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable, will present AN INSPECTOR CALLS by J.B. Priestley. James F. Ring directs this classic British thriller which opens on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 and continues through March 19 with performances at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM.

General admission tickets are $25. Tickets for seniors (65+) and students are $23. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BarnstableComedyClub.org or reserved by calling the box office at 508-362-6333. Facial masks are encouraged but optional.

The play is performed by some of the finest actors currently working on Cape Cod, including Rob Minshall as Inspector Goole, Miranda Daniloff Mancusi as Sybil Birling, Kelly Kean as Sheila Birling, Larry Lickteig as Arthur Birling, John Hanright as Eric Birling, and Dan Svirsky as Gerald Croft.

AN INSPECTOR CALLS has themes of responsibility, class structure, and social duty. Set in 1912, Arthur Birling, a wealthy factory owner, is celebrating his daughter's engagement to the son of another industrialist. The celebration is interrupted by Inspector Goole who is conducting an investigation of the suicide of a working-class woman. As the Inspector questions the family members in the dining room, it becomes obvious that each person had a connection to the young woman and had treated her badly. A chain of events led to her despair. The drama is thought-provoking with interesting psychological profiles and a strong moral message.




