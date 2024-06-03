Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To Kill A Mockingbird comes to Boise this month. Performances run at the Morrison Center June 14-16, 2024.

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes).

With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

Run Time: 2 hours and 55 minutes, including one intermission

