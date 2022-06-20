THE PERSISTENT GUEST Comes to Boise in October

The Persistent Guest comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in Ocober. Performances run October 12 - 29, 2022.

In November, a small group attended the Ming Studio's 7 O'clock Series to hear a reading by local performer, Jodeen Revere. Originally intended to be part of a book, Jodeen's sixty minute segment was funny, touching, insightful, enlightening and full of unexpected observations about her three separate rounds of treatment for breast cancer. The crowd was enthralled and enthusiastic.

It became clear the piece was in fact a one-woman show. Jodeen is a Boise local, well-known and beloved, and many members of this community play a part in her story. She embodies multiple characters, employs projections of documentary images and original artwork, and guides us expertly with her charm, physical prowess and love for life.

Learn more at https://bctheater.org/the-persistent-guest/