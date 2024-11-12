THE LION Comes to Boise Contemporary Theater in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boise Contemporary Theater will present a genre-redefining musical, The Lion by Benjamin Scheuer. Previews start Wednesday, December 4, 2024, and shows continue through Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The Lion is a journey through grief, a story about how we remember people, and our pride, as in our pack, those cherished people we let in our circle. Scheuer's lyrics are raw, unvarnished, filled with a deep need to tell the truth. Benjamin Scheuer is played by Jake Allen, who considers himself “a documentarian of sorts.” His “immersive storytelling and emotional vocal performance offer a multi-timbral journey through time and space.” The Lion “lives somewhere in between the forms of musical, cabaret performance, and song cycle,” Jeremy D. Goodwin, The Boston Globe.

Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick added, “We are thrilled that this incredible story will be on stage during the holiday season. The musical may be about Benjamin's life, but there is a universality to it; it feels like he's singing about all of us. Guiding us through it is the incomparable Jake Allen, who is an absolute wizard on the six guitars he plays. We cannot wait to share it with you all.”

This Drama Desk Award-winning piece by Benjamin Scheuer, with direction from Off-Broadway Director and NY Times Critics Pick Sean Daniels, has redefined the genre of musical theatre. Scheuer's turbulent story of his family and his own brush with mortality, with his supporting cast of six guitars, won an Off-West End Award for Best New Musical in 2014.

