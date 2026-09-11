NEW! Boise Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boise & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The 39 Steps will come to Boise Little Theater in October. The production is adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan and will be directed by Dee Smith. Performances will run October 9 – October 24, 2026.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This 2-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of 4), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

This is a comedy for ages 10+.

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Boise Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming