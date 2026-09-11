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THE 39 STEPS Will Come to Boise Little Theater

Performances will run October 9 – October 24, 2026.

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THE 39 STEPS Will Come to Boise Little Theater

The 39 Steps will come to Boise Little Theater in October. The production is adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan and will be directed by Dee Smith. Performances will run October 9 – October 24, 2026.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This 2-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of 4), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

This is a comedy for ages 10+.

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