Stage Coach Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of THEY And Olvidar

Stage Coach Theatre presents the premiere of two brand new psychological thrillers, THEY and Olvidar to bring in the Halloween season!

Directed by Kevin Kimsey and written by local playwright Becky Kimsey (Playing Bridge, Gladys Knights, Invisible Eddie), THEY and Olvidar are two separate one-act thrillers.

THEY centers around a community theatre reading gone wrong, while Olvidar is set in a futuristic society that forces us to confront one crucial question... what would you do to forget?

The showcase opens on October 8th at Stage Coach Theatre, located at 4802 W. Emerald, Boise ID, 83706 and runs on Oct 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30.

Tickets are $15.00 each, and can be purchased through HoldMyTicket or by leaving a reservation at 208-342-2000.

For more information on Stage Coach Theatre and our upcoming plays, please go to www.stagecoachtheatre.com.