Stage Coach Theatre Postpones LOVE, LIES, AND THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA

After careful consideration regarding the Coronavirus pandemic, the SCT Board of Directors have issued the following statement:

"At Stage Coach Theatre, our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our audiences, actors, directors, technicians, and volunteer staff. As such, due to recent developments regarding Idaho's reopening process and the recommendations by Governor Brad Little, the Idaho Health Department and Mayor Lauren McLean and the city of Boise, we will be postponing our production of Love, Lies, and the Doctor's Dilemma to Season 41. We look forward to bringing you Season 40 as planned and hope you will join us for our production of Barefoot in the Park, running August 28, 29, 30 and September 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, and 12.

"Stage Coach Theatre will continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19 and act accordingly. As always, our every wish is that you take the necessary precautions to stay safe and stay healthy. We'll see you soon!"

