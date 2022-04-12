Stage Coach Theatre Announces Auditions For BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

Stage Coach Theatre will host auditions for Barefoot in the Park, a romantic comedy, written by Neil Simon and directed by Jeanna Vickery.

The show runs July 15-30 2022. Auditions are May 1 and 2 2022, 6:00pm-8:00pm.

Barefoot in the Park is one of the most beloved comedies of Neil Simon. Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter are over the moon to begin their life together in their new apartment in Manhattan. It may be small and a six-flight climb, the heating may be busted and snow may be falling through the skylight, but nothing can quash their newlywed bliss. Paul is a straight-laced lawyer and Corie a romantic free-spirit; nevertheless, opposites attract and the two are wild about each other. Corie decides to set her conservative widowed mother up with their eccentric, bohemian neighbor. A wild night ensues, one that highlights just how different Corie and Paul are. The young couple must learn how to accept and embrace their differences as they learn that marriage is no easy walk in the park.

For audition questions and inquiries, please contact Jeanna Vickery at jeannavickery@gmail.com.