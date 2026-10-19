Spotlight: ENGLISH at Boise Contemporary Theater

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English, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Sanaz Toossi, opens the Boise Contemporary Theater's 2026–2027 season with a powerhouse cast exploring how language shapes identity. People Love English!

Set in 2008, English follows four adults navigating an English-language learning classroom as they grapple with grammar, pronunciation, and deeper questions: Am I funny in another language? Do we sing with an accent? Is my given name part of my identity? Directed by Vaneh Assadourian, a native of Tehran, the production features an acclaimed ensemble including Pantea Ommi (BCT's The Life You Gave Me) and her aunt Shila Ommi (Pixar's Elemental, Apple TV's Tehran)—marking their first time sharing the stage together. They're joined by Fady Demian (Amazon Prime's Terminal List: Dark Wolf), Ariana Mahallati (Pixar's Win or Lose), and Maliha Sayed (Hulu's Deli Boys).

At Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton Street, English runs Wednesday through Saturday, October 7–24, 2026, with evening performances at 7:30 PM and Saturday matinees at 2 PM. One audience member wrote, "Last night this play rocked me. Such a creative way to tell a story that will exercise your empathy. I strongly recommend it."

Get Seated for this funny and deeply moving exploration of identity and belonging. For more information, call the theater at 208-331-9224 x 1.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 13 Hrs 16 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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