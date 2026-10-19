Spotlight: ENGLISH at Boise Contemporary Theater
English has People Talking!
English, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Sanaz Toossi, opens the Boise Contemporary Theater's 2026–2027 season with a powerhouse cast exploring how language shapes identity. People Love English!
Set in 2008, English follows four adults navigating an English-language learning classroom as they grapple with grammar, pronunciation, and deeper questions: Am I funny in another language? Do we sing with an accent? Is my given name part of my identity? Directed by Vaneh Assadourian, a native of Tehran, the production features an acclaimed ensemble including Pantea Ommi (BCT's The Life You Gave Me) and her aunt Shila Ommi (Pixar's Elemental, Apple TV's Tehran)—marking their first time sharing the stage together. They're joined by Fady Demian (Amazon Prime's Terminal List: Dark Wolf), Ariana Mahallati (Pixar's Win or Lose), and Maliha Sayed (Hulu's Deli Boys).
At Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton Street, English runs Wednesday through Saturday, October 7–24, 2026, with evening performances at 7:30 PM and Saturday matinees at 2 PM. One audience member wrote, "Last night this play rocked me. Such a creative way to tell a story that will exercise your empathy. I strongly recommend it."
Get Seated for this funny and deeply moving exploration of identity and belonging. For more information, call the theater at 208-331-9224 x 1.
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