Recycled Minds Invited The Valley To An All Ages Improv Comedy Show

Local comedy company, Recycled Minds, invites the valley to an all-ages, comedy show May 18th, 2019 at the Creative Space in Garden City.

Looking for a fun way to kick-off the summer with the family or with your friends this Saturday night? Experience belly laughs like never before with Recycled Minds' comedy show Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 8pm at the Creative Space in Garden City. Just like "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" on TV, Recycled Minds will perform completely improvised scenes based on your suggestions featuring Andrea Korn, Sean Hancock, Malcolm Jackson, Loren Morris, Junior Carlos Morales, Elizabeth Kidd and Jon Buffington.

Recycled Minds (RM) began nearly 15 years ago as a local improv comedy troupe and has transformed into an international theatre and creative arts company that teaches classes, team-building workshops and performs a variety of shows that are fun for all ages. They have been seen around the globe including the largest arts festival in the world, cruise ships and universities. RM encourages a laughter lifestyle in two ways: bringing joy to audiences with shows that enrich the human experience and teaching classes and workshops that draw out a sense of purpose in individuals who are willing to practice boldness and press beyond their limitations. Take back the license to be a kid again and awaken the world changer within you.

The show happens Saturday, May 18th at 8pm and is located at the Creative Space in Garden City, at 34th and Clay by Push and Pour. Tickets cost $10, $5 for kids 5 to 12yrs. A selection of refreshments will be available for purchase. Time and ticket details available at RecycledMindsComedy.com/Tickets.





