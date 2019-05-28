RENT Announces Rush Tickets at the Morrison Center

Morrison Center and Broadway In Boise announced today that limited seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $25.00 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical.

The $25.00 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Morrison Center Box Office located at 2201 Cesar Chavez Ln, on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. The $25.00 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.



The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at the Morrison Center Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:00 PM and Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

For general ticket information, call the Morrison Center Box Office at 208.426.1110 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

ADVISORY: RENT contains adult themes and language (PG-13)

ASL Interpreted performance on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM.Captioned performance on Saturday, June 9, 2019 at 8:00 PM.

Visit RentOnTour.net for more information.

Due to the nature of live entertainment, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change. All patrons, regardless of age must have a ticket. No Exchanges or refunds. Tickets are subjected to additional fees.





