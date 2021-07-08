Photos: SLEUTH to be Presented at Idaho Shakespeare Festival

Sleuth, by Anthony Shaffer, will be presented at Idaho Shakespeare Festival July 8 through August 1. The production will be directed by Charles Fee.

Andrew Wyke is a mystery writer fascinated by games. He invites a fellow game enthusiast, who just happens to be his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to engage in a series of events that end up blurring the line between imagination and reality. This Tony-winning Best Play is an inventive take on the country-house thriller. Suspense abounds throughout this fiendishly cunning show that is sure to keep you guessing. Is it all just a game or is something more afoot?

Check out photos from their sister theater, The Hanna's 2020 production below!

Purchase tickets HERE!