Palace Theatre in Chubbuck is Preparing to Present Shows This Summer

Idaho State Journal has reported that the Palace Theatre in Chubbuck is currently in rehearsals, and is preparing to present Beauty and the Beast and Mamma Mia! over the summer.

The theatre will be presenting "Beauty and the Beast" from June 16 to July 11 and "Mama Mia" from Aug. 4 to Aug. 29.

The shows will be presented after virus-related restrictions are loosened.

Jenna Davies, co-owner of the theatre shared, "It's been kind of interesting with 'Beauty and the Beast' because they had started rehearsals when everything hit... It's been a unique experience for everyone."

The company had been rehearsing over Zoom.

"Now with the governor's changes we've been able to meet in really small groups under 10 people," she said. "So we've met kind of one-on-one with the director and started real rehearsals again. In-person rehearsals, I guess I should say."

