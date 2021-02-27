Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Opal Theatre Company presents Speech & Debate, which will then be streaming online. The production runs February 26-March 14.

Three teenage misfits in Salem, Oregon, discover they are linked by a sex scandal that's rocked their town. When one of them sets out to expose the truth, secrets become currency, the stakes get higher, and the trio's connection grows deeper in this searching, fiercely funny dark comedy with music.

Directed by Sam Murphy, and filmed by Elizabeth Findley of Findley Productions.

Opal Theatre Company is recording SPEECH & DEBATE on the Boise Little Theater stage this February. The final production will be available to rent for streaming on your own devices!

Learn more at https://www.opaltheatre.org/.