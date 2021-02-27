Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Opal Theatre Company Presents SPEECH & DEBATE

The production is directed by Sam Murphy, and filmed by Elizabeth Findley of Findley Productions.

Feb. 27, 2021  
Opal Theatre Company Presents SPEECH & DEBATE

Opal Theatre Company presents Speech & Debate, which will then be streaming online. The production runs February 26-March 14.

Three teenage misfits in Salem, Oregon, discover they are linked by a sex scandal that's rocked their town. When one of them sets out to expose the truth, secrets become currency, the stakes get higher, and the trio's connection grows deeper in this searching, fiercely funny dark comedy with music.

Directed by Sam Murphy, and filmed by Elizabeth Findley of Findley Productions.

Opal Theatre Company is recording SPEECH & DEBATE on the Boise Little Theater stage this February. The final production will be available to rent for streaming on your own devices!

Learn more at https://www.opaltheatre.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holds 125th Anniversary Digital Celebration Photo

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holds 125th Anniversary Digital Celebration

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes March 1-5 Photo

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Classes March 1-5

Flushing Town Hall Presents Songbirds Tribute Photo

Flushing Town Hall Presents 'Songbirds' Tribute

American Ballet Theatre Presents World Premiere by Alexei Ratmansky Photo

American Ballet Theatre Presents World Premiere by Alexei Ratmansky


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hi Jakarta Production Announces Open Hip Hop Free Trial Class
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!