Opal Theatre Company Postpones Season III

Due to circumstances beyond our control, Opal Theatre is putting Season III on hold.

The company received news recently that they lost access to the venue for the February production of THE TASTERS, and with that, a domino effect of other complications was set into motion.

Opal will continue to tinker in the performance workshop with the goal of bringing new life to some of Idaho's most important and formative stories. They will post updates along the way as they navigate the next few months.

If you're interested in supporting Opal as a non-profit, consider throwing a small monthly donation on Patreon.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.opaltheatre.org/.

