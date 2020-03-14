Music Theatre of Idaho Postpones PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Music Theatre of Idaho has announced the postponement of its upcoming production of Pirates of Penzance.

The following statement has been released:

We are sure that you have been watching the news, and following the developments, both local and national with regards to the Corona Virus. We too have been watching and waiting to see what would happen. Today, March 13 (Friday the 13th of all things!) we learned that the City of Nampa, like all surrounding communities, has banned all gatherings of 250 people or more, on city property. As you know, the Nampa Civic Center is on city property.

As a valued patron of The Music Theatre of Idaho, you are aware that you have tickets to see our fantastically hilarious production of "The Pirates of Penzance" during the weekend of Thursday, March 26-Saturday, March 28. The closures at the Nampa Civic Center are to run through March 31. This presents a dilemma, both to the MTI and the Civic Center. Working together, we have come up with a plan, which we hope will serve all of us. The show has been moved back one weekend, to Thursday, April 2-through Saturday, April 4.

Your tickets will be automatically moved to the new show dates. You don't need to do anything. If you had tickets on Thursday night, your new tickets will be on Thursday night. If you had Friday. Night tickets they will be moved to Friday and so forth. If, due to the schedule change, you need to change your attendance day, ticket changes will be accommodated, without a fee.

Due to the turmoil caused by this and other closures, we ask that you wait until after Monday, March 16 before calling the Civic Center and asking for changes. The Civic Center can be reached at 208-468-5500.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause for you. Our primary concern is compliance with the new regulations and the health and safety of all of our citizens. We ask for your patience and indulgence as we all navigate this new normal. If you have questions outside of ticket exchanges, you can filter them through the Music Theatre of Idaho at 208-468-2385.





