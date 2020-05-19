LOVE, LIES, AND THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA Rescheduled At Stage Coach Theatre

Due to COVID-19, Stage Coach Theatre is rescheduling their production of Love, Lies, and the Doctor's Dilemma to July 17 to August. The new show dates are as follows: July 17-19, 24-26, 30-31; August 1.

Love, Lies, and the Doctor's Dilemma will be the final show of our current season. The remaining shows (All Shook Up and Moonlight and Magnolias) have been canceled or rescheduled for a later season.

For further updates on Stage Coach Theatre and COVID-19, please visit our Facebook page or go to stagecoachtheatre.com.

