Idaho Shakespeare Festival Will Present A Full Capacity Season in 2021

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival will resumed performances with Anthony Shaffer's SLEUTH on July 8th, with some changes related to COVID-19 concerns.

The outdoor theater will play to full capacity in most seating areas, except for the general admission hillside. Rental chairs will be available for free for audiences seated in the socially distant hillside.

The theatre is recommending masks be worn when entering the venue and throughout the grounds, unless eating or drinking.

The 2021season of plays includes.

Sleuth

By Anthony Shaffer

Directed by Charles Fee

July 8 - August 1st, 2021

Andrew Wyke is a mystery writer fascinated by games. He invites a fellow game enthusiast, who just happens to be his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to engage in a series of events that end up blurring the line between imagination and reality. This Tony-winning Best Play is an inventive take on the country-house thriller. Suspense abounds throughout this fiendishly cunning show that is sure to keep you guessing. Is it all just a game or is something more afoot?

The Tempest

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Sara Bruner

Augusut 12 - September 5, 2021

Prospero has spent 12 years isolated on an island with his daughter Miranda, a spirit named Ariel, and a monster called Caliban. Everything changes the day that a no-so-accidental shipwreck brings new people to the island. A tale of magic, mischief, revenge, letting go, love, and redemption, The Tempest examines how our past informs our future and affirms the beauty of humankind.

