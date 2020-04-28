Idaho Shakespeare Festival Faces Delays Due To Virus Outbreak

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is likely to face delays for their 2020 season according to a new report.

"We know that we're going to open our season probably later than scheduled," said Charlie Fee, producing artistic director for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. "We have a lot of employment as well as health and safety here in Idaho and we need to coordinate all of this."

The five-show season typically runs from late May to late September.

The 2020 season is set to include:

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Charles Fee

Beatrice and Benedick would rather exchange scorching insults than sweet nothings. However, the pugnacious pair is forced to forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio after deceptions destroy the lovers' wedding day. Will the earnest endeavor to restore a young romance elicit an unexpected change of heart from the erstwhile collaborators? Ain't Misbehavin' Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby Jr. Original Choreography and Musical Staging by Arthur Faria Musical Adaptations, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Luther Henderson Vocal & Musical Concepts by Jeffrey Gutcheon Musical Arrangements by Jeffrey Gutcheon & William Elliott Directed by Gerry McIntyre

This Tony-winning musical showcases the infectious energy and masterful stylings of the legendary jazz musician, Thomas "Fats" Waller. Five actors croon, jive, wail and dance their way through the songs that made Waller a household name. Delight in the heyday of American big band jazz music as the cast celebrates unforgettable hits that include "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Spreadin' Rhythm Around," "Honeysuckle Rose," and the show's namesake "Ain't Misbehavin'." Henry V By William Shakespeare Directed by Sara Bruner

"Once more into the breach, dear friends" urges King Henry V in Shakespeare's spirited tale of leadership, defiance and royal power. Prince Hal has assumed the throne and with it a sense of patriotic zeal. When his crown is threatened by a coup, Henry will assert his might in a series of spectacular battles that take his "band of brothers" to Harfleur and Agincourt, uniting their tenuous nation and changing the course of English history. Jane Austen's Emma A Musical Romantic Comedy

Book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon

Directed by Victoria Bussert

A timeless love story from one of the most widely read writers of all time, is now a musical that will entice modern audiences to fall in love again with one of Jane Austen's most adored characters. Emma is a spirited young woman determined to arrange matches for her friends. But, when matchmaking becomes more hindering than helpful, Emma starts to learn what it truly means to be in love and realizes that the match she is more likely to make might just be her own. Sleuth By Anthony Shaffer Directed by Charles Fee

Andrew Wyke is a mystery writer fascinated by games. He invites a fellow game enthusiast, who just happens to be his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to engage in a series of events that end up blurring the line between imagination and reality. This Tony-winning Best Play is an inventive take on the country-house thriller. Suspense abounds throughout this fiendishly cunning show that is sure to keep you guessing. Is it all just a game or is something more afoot?





