Idaho Shakespeare Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has announced its tentative 2021 lineup, after cancelled its 2020 edition due to the health crisis.

The lineup is the same as the one previously announced for 2020. The 2021 festival is set to run Sunday, May 21-Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Check out the lineup below!

Much Ado About Nothing

May 21-June 20

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Charles Fee

Beatrice and Benedick would rather exchange scorching insults than sweet nothings. The pugnacious pair, however, is forced to forge a partnership in order to defend house and honor, and salvage the true love of Hero and Claudio after deceptions destroy the lovers' wedding day. Will the earnest endeavor to restore a young romance elicit an unexpected change of heart from the erstwhile collaborators?

Ain't Misbehavin'

June 11- July 25

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby Jr.

Original Choreography and Musical Staging by Arthur Faria

Musical Adaptations, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Luther Henderson

Vocal & Musical Concepts by Jeffrey Gutcheon

Musical Arrangements by Jeffrey Gutcheon & William Elliott

Directed by Gerry McIntyre

This Tony-winning musical showcases the infectious energy and masterful stylings of the legendary jazz musician, Thomas "Fats" Waller. Five actors croon, jive, wail and dance their way through the songs that made Waller a household name. Delight in the heyday of American big band jazz music as the cast celebrates unforgettable hits that include "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Spreadin' Rhythm Around," "Honeysuckle Rose," and the show's namesake "Ain't Misbehavin'."

Henry V

June 25- August 15

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Sara Bruner

"Once more into the breach, dear friends" urges King Henry V in Shakespeare's spirited tale of leadership, defiance and royal power. Prince Hal has assumed the throne and with it a sense of patriotic zeal. When his crown is threatened by a coup, Henry will assert his might in a series of spectacular battles that take his "band of brothers" to Harfleur and Agincourt, uniting their tenuous nation and changing the course of English history.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

July 30- August 29

Written and created by Roger Bean

Musical arrangements by Brian William Baker

Orchestrations by Michael Borth

Vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker

Directed and choreographed by Jaclyn Miller

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn the highs and lows experienced during the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, these four will conquer it together. Featuring classic '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes is a must-take musical trip down memory lane!

Sleuth

September 3- 26

By Anthony Shaffer

Directed by Charles Fee

Andrew Wyke is a mystery writer fascinated by games. He invites a fellow game enthusiast, who just happens to be his wife's lover, Milo Tindle, to engage in a series of events that end up blurring the line between imagination and reality. This Tony-winning Best Play is an inventive take on the country-house thriller. Suspense abounds throughout this fiendishly cunning show that is sure to keep you guessing. Is it all just a game or is something more afoot?

