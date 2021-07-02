Former Company of Fools Will Reopen Under New Name, The Liberty Theater Company

Previously known as The Company of Fools, The Liberty Theater Company is reopening under its new name soon, Idaho Mountain Express reports.

"The Liberty Theatre Company is an assembly of storytellers that will harness the art of live performance through established plays, new works and dynamic educational programming," organizers said in a statement. "The vision is to create a lasting home for innovative theatre that transports, delights and inspires. This company values artists, bravery, community, creativity, inclusion, and education."

The new name comes after the company separated from the Sun Valley Center for the Arts in May.

"To continue theater with the legacy of Company of Fools we had to create a new nonprofit and a new name," said Tess Makena, manager of the Liberty Theater Company and a Company of Fools artist since 2016.

The venue itself is also in need of a restoration, and is currently uninhabitable. About two years ago, architects found "structural issues" with the Main Street venue. Negotiations are underway between the theater and the Sun Valley Museum of Art to transfer ownership.

The theater company's first production in their inaugural season will be conceived and created by members of the company and will feature company artists familiar to anyone who has ever attended a Liberty Theatre production.

The first public show will take place on August 20-21 at the Reinheimer Ranch during Field Daze events. In October, The Liberty Theatre Company is planning an original show with an autumnal theme, followed by a holiday show in December.

The Liberty Theater Company has plans to teach adult education and youth education classes starting in the fall of 2021.

Read more on Idaho Mountain Express.