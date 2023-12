BroadwayWorld Boise Awards; STATE FAIR, CLUE, Music Theatre of Idaho & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Watson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 29%

Nikki Wesselman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 25%

Kay Mack - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 17%

Amanda Watson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

Taylor Vickers - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 7%

Amanda Watson - CINDERELLA - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Taylor Vickers - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 5%

Amanda Watson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie McKinney - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 32%

Kaye Dougal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 22%

Jean Andrews - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 18%

Jean Andrews - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 14%

Jean Andrews - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

Jean Andrews - TITANIC - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%



Best Dance Production

TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 31%

STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 29%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 23%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

CINDERELLA - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Wendy Koepel - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 32%

Jean Andrews - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%

Sarah Howard - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 13%

Machaela Burt - THE MAD ONES - Boise Little Theater 10%

Kelliey Chavez - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 8%

Jean Andrews - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Jean Andrews - TITANIC - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Taylor Vickers - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Doug Clemens - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Stage Coach Theatre 28%

Hayden Pedersen - HAMLET - Boise Bard Players 27%

Curtis Ransom - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stage Coach Theatre 23%

Josh Rippy - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Boise Bard Players 21%



Best Ensemble

STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 23%

FOOTLOOSE - Starlight Mountain Theater 19%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 16%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

FIRST DATE - Stage Coach Theatre 6%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 5%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

THE MAD ONES - Boise Little Theater 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Music Theater of Idaho 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Boise Bard Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roy Leach - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 38%

Nate Thomas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 24%

Dan Allers - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 15%

Jean Andrews & Mac Fishman - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

Jean Andrews & Mac Fishman - TITANIC - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

Jean Andrews & Mac Fishman - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Erika Gray - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 49%

Nate Thomas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 21%

Debra Ellis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 15%

Josh Milbourn & Nate Thomas - TITANIC - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

Nate Thomas - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%



Best Musical

STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 26%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 14%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Starlight Mountain Theater 12%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

THE MAD ONES - Boise Little Theater 7%

FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 6%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Music Theater of Idaho 6%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Isaiah Raasch - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 12%

Isaiah Raasch - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Starlight Mountain Theater 12%

Alyssa Fishman - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 11%

Alyssa Koval - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 10%

Cooper Southfield - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theater of Idaho 9%

Garrett Ryan - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 6%

Rachael Lewis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Jeffrey Gunstream - THE SECRET GARDEN - Music Theater of Idaho 4%

MaKenna Homer - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 3%

Carson Mac Fishman - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Music Theater of Idaho 3%

Jeff gunstream - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Music Theater of Idaho 3%

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - THE MAD ONES - Boise Little Theater 3%

Chase Weed - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Elena Maddy - THE MAD ONES - Boise Little Theater 2%

Paul Jeffries - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 2%

Mac Fishman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Bekah Burbank - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Elvie Ellis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Morrison Center 1%

Kiala Simon - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Christian Grey - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Taylor Vickers - FIRST DATE - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Kylie Evans - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

Ashlyn Loveland - CLUE - Starlight Mountain Theater 43%

Matthew Melton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Boise Little Theater 17%

Rachel Fichtman - AFFLICTED: DAUGHTERS OF SALEM - Boise State University 11%

Keenan Roark - MACBETH - Boise State University 10%

Jon Lyons - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stage Coach Theatre 8%

Max Knudson - THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) - Stage Coach Theatre 5%

Chance Fuerstinger - THE ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SHOW (ABRIDGED) - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Elke Myers - AIR HEART - Idaho Theater for Youth 2%

Justin Marshall Elias - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Boise Little Theater 2%



Best Play

CLUE - Starlight Mountain Theater 38%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Boise Little Theater 24%

AFFLICTED : DAUGHTERS OF SALEM - Boise State University 17%

MACBETH - Boise State University 10%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Stage Coach Theatre 6%

HAMLET - Boise Bard Players 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Boise Bard Players 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Nielsen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 28%

Wendy Koepel - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 24%

Mac Fishman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 15%

Ryan White - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 12%

Jeffrey Gunstream - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Mac Fishman - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

Mac Fishman - TITANIC - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Mac Fishman - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Thomas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 55%

Nate Paine - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 45%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ken Cook - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 20%

Ashlyn Loveland - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Starlight Mountain Theater 8%

Spencer thompson - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Music Theater of Idaho 8%

Chelsi Gunstream - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

Nate Thomas - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Garrett Ryan - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 5%

Alissa Beth Laugheed - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 5%

Anne Milbourne - TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Aidan Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 4%

Sam Clemens - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Hanna Christensen - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 4%

Ken Cook - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 4%

Ron Folwell - STATE FAIR - Boise Music Week 3%

BJ Howard - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 3%

Eric McCaleb - THE MAD ONES - Boise Little Theater 3%

Christian Grey - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 2%

Crystal Jones - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Crystal Jones - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Becky Leach - THE SECRET GARDEN - Music Theater of Idaho 1%

Josh Milbourne - TITANIC - Music Theatre of Idaho 1%

Jesse Sundet - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Doug Clemens - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Joseph Bidwell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Melia Kane- violet - STATE FAIR - Boise music week 1%

Emily Zander - FIRST DATE THE MUSICAL - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kameron Nichols - IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY) - Alley Repertory Theatre 35%

Ben Kemper - HAMLET - Boise Bard Players 29%

Jon Lyons - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Boise Little Theater 22%

Alexander Sproule-Fendel - SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Boise Little Theater 14%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Huckleberry Star Theater 25%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Starlight Mountain Theater 23%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre of Idaho 21%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Music Theatre of Idaho 9%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Music Theater of Idaho 7%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

AIR HEART - Idaho Theater for Youth 4%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Starlight Mountain Theater 3%

CINDERELLA - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%