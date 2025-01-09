Boise Contemporary Theater To Receive $15,000 Grant From The Bews' Foundation For Capital Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boise Contemporary Theater has announced it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from The Bews' Foundation for renovations as part of BCT's Setting the Stage Capital Campaign.

The grant will fund critical upgrades to the BCT facility and lay the foundation for the next 25 years and beyond as BCT looks to grow and diversify how they serve the ever-increasing Boise metropolitan community.

The Bews' Foundation is a local organization that supports charities and nonprofits primarily in the Treasure Valley whose missions cover a variety of purposes, such as community enhancement, education, and promotion of the arts.

“We are overjoyed with this support from The Bews' Foundation as a local collaborator in enhancing the Treasure Valley community through the arts,” added BCT's Managing Director, Emily Mahon.



For more information, please visit BCT's Setting the Stage Capital Campaign: https://bctheater.ludus.com/fundraiser.php?id=2404

The Bews' Foundation: https://www.bewsfoundation.org.

