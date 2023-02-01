Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Sun Valley Presents The Debut of Dutch National Ballet in its First US Tour in 40 Years

Performances are July 1 & 2, 2023 at Sun Valley Pavilion.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Ballet Sun Valley has announced that it will present the debut of world-renowned Dutch National Ballet (DNB) led by Director Ted Brandsen, July 1st and 2nd at 7 pm in the Sun Valley Pavilion.

Dutch National Ballet is the only ballet company in the Netherlands, one of the largest ballet companies in Europe and a regular guest at major theaters across Europe and the world. The Company's debut at Ballet Sun Valley is part of a U.S. tour that includes performances on the East Coast and at The Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. The U.S. tour also represents Dutch National Ballet'sfirst tour in the United States in approximately 40 years. Dutch National Ballet is represented in USA/Canada exclusively by Matthew Bledsoe of IMG Artists.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to perform in Sun Valley for the first time," said Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen. "DNB looks forward to sharing with Sun Valley audiences many of the Company's finest works and performing in one of the most beautiful venues in the world."

The New York Times wrote that "[DNB Director Ted Brandsen] adroitly combines tutus, Mozart and Beethoven, as well as high profile collaborations with modern artists and designers."

Since 2003, Ted Brandsen has served as Director of Dutch National Ballet. Brandsen's leadership has ushered in a new heyday for the company, which now ranks among the top leading ballet companies in the world. Brandsen's initiatives include rejuvenating the full-length repertoire, introducing new world-class choreographers, distributing performances more widely throughout the Netherlands and increasing the company's appearances at major international venues. In 2013, in collaboration with the Dutch National Ballet Academy, Brandsen initiated the foundation of the Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company, which bridges the gap between dance training and professional practice.

Ballet Sun Valley's Festival 2023 is made possible in part by support from lead sponsor Viking, and additional support from Arts Idaho and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets to Ballet Sun Valley's performances on July 1st and 2nd go on sale February 1. To purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222199®id=110&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fballetsunvalley.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information about the 2023 program, ticketing, sponsorship and donor information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222199®id=110&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fballetsunvalley.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




