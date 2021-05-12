Ballet Sun Valley Announces Artist Lineup For July & August Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion

Ballet Sun Valley announces artist lineup for its in-person, outdoor performances at the iconic open-air Sun Valley Pavilion, July 12 & 13 and August 22 & 23.

Program Details for Two Festivals (Four Nights of Performances):

July 12 & 13 includes two curated gala performances featuring leading figures from the most prestigious ballet companies in the United States: Houston Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, and The Washington Ballet, among others. Some of these dance artists include: Karina González and Connor Walsh of Houston Ballet, Indiana Woodward and Harrison Coll of New York City Ballet, Sasha De Sola and Aaron Robison of San Francisco Ballet. These renowned artists will showcase modern favorites from some of the top dance makers of our time as well as cherished classics from the classical ballet repertoire in two completely different programs each night.

August 22 & 23 features BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet company, whose dancers were named "among America's best" by The New York Times. Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is led by Cox, whose tenure as Artistic & Executive Director has produced over 100 world premiere ballets by nearly 60 choreographers, a record "few companies can match," according to The New York Times. Under Cox's leadership, BalletX has been hailed as an "epicenter of creation" (Dance Magazine) and "place of choreographic innovation" (The New Yorker).

BalletX's debut performance at the Sun Valley Pavilion will feature a full-length ballet on the first night; the second evening will feature a mixed repertory program. The Company's Pavilion performances follow a summer tour that includes a Company-in-Residence at the Vail Dance Festival. In addition, BalletX has performed at: The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, New York City Center, Laguna Dance Festival, Bermuda Festival, Belgrade Festival, and many more.

"We are very excited to present two festivals," said Kelli Quinlan, Executive Director of Ballet Sun Valley. "BSV's summer season furthers the organization's mission of bringing new talent to the Pavilion. This year's performances will be a memorable experience as we come back together as a community to enjoy the best of ballet."

The organization is also working with Pacific Northwest Ballet and San Francisco Ballet on its 2021 Education Programs. BSV also partners with Boston Ballet on its Adaptive Dance Education Program which will take place in the Fall.

In addition to the summer season, Ballet Sun Valley is planning fall performances in the Argyros Performing Arts Center.

For more information about Ballet Sun Valley and to stay up-to-date on details for Festival 2021, visit: https://balletsunvalley.org/ Seating and ticket sales information will be announced in mid-June and will follow evolving health and safety guidelines.