BWW Interview: Lexy Bittner of CATS at Morrison Center

This past week (October 29th through 31st) Cats the National Tour came through Idaho, and with it came it's colorful cast of characters. I got to talk to Lexy Bittner and talk to her about the show, and what it's like to be a performer.

Let's start with the basics, introduce yourself, what's your name and what is your role on the national tour of Cats?

1. My name is Lexy Bittner and I'm playing Cassandra in the Cats National Tour

What was the audition process like?

2. So initially I auditioned back in 2020 at a dance convention. I had callbacks for the tour in May of 2021. It felt absolutely surreal, it felt like a dream come true.

It seems like every performer has a few qualities from the roles they play. Have you found that quality in Cassandra yet?

3. Cassandra has this air of confidence to her, she knows what she is meant to do and knows that she doesn't need the approval of others, she also has this mysterious quality to her and I guess in a way that is how I can really relate to her.

What is the feeling of doing this like?

4. this is my professional debut, and with that it just feels like a dream come true. I can't shake off the feeling I'm meant to do this.

What is your dream role?

5. Gosh, I'll get back to you on that. Truthfully this is my first show within the musical theatre realm, so I really am just starting to learn more and more about her and about what kinds of roles I want to play. With the dance realm of things I honestly just take what comes my way, if there's an opportunity that comes up, there's an opportunity. So I guess that is my answer?

Have you had your 'wait this is real? Like not a dream?' Moment yet?

6. Yes yes yes, during opening night my family was there seeing the show. And at that moment in time it felt like an absolute dream. It felt like one of those moments where I knew I was where I was meant to be.

What advice do you have for performers?

7. I would say that everyone is figuring things out on their own, and that there isn't a rush to go and figure these things out.

Is there any bring about the show that you can tell us? (Without spoiling.)

8. There is a reason why people come back and see this show time and time again. It isn't for the song and dance, but also for the environment, it is for the sense of wonder and the story of redemption that occurs on stage.

We thank Lexy for letting us talk to her and we loved watching her on stage as Cassandra when the Cats tour hit Boise this past week!!