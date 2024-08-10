BIPOC Playwrights Festival Brings Talent From Broadway and Beyond To Boise

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors, directors, and playwrights arrive next week for Boise Contemporary Theater's (BCT) Fourth Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival to be held August 21-25, 2024, at BCT, 854 Fulton Street in Boise. This year's festival brings talent from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and other locales like Brooklyn, Asheville, Cleveland, Chicago, LA, and... Boise! Tickets are $10 for individual events or $30 for a Festival Pass for all events and are available at bctheater.org/bipoc or by calling the BCT box office at 208-331-9224.

BCT's annual festival, funded in part by support from The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation and by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects award brings playwrights, directors, and actors from across the country together to collaborate at BCT on new, unproduced plays. Educated at NYU, Columbia, Juilliard, UCLA, Stanford, USC, Adelphi, Dartmouth, Northwestern, DePaul, Parsons School of Design, The New School, Paris College of Art, and Boise State, these professionals will breathe life into brand-new plays that are smart and modern, telling stories about how where we come from influences who we might be in the world. This collaboration will culminate in staged readings and a performance piece on the MainStage at BCT.

Participants include playwrights Habib Yazdi, Kamila Boga (Inaugural Young Playwrights Initiative recipient), Lisa Langford, Prince Gomolvilas, and Luma Jasim, directors Kareem Fahmy, Steph Paul, Stepanie Hickling Beckman, and Jeff Liu, actors Rodd Cyrus (Kambiz), Eric Troy Miller (Kermit), Amin El Gamal (Shah), Gordon Reinhart (Loy), Benjamin Farha (Pool), Amira Danan (Della), Cage Sebastian Pierre (Milo), Jayson Lee (Otis), Onnie Williams IV (Calico), Alice Nelson (Adult), Chesney Goodson (Deacon), Cooper Bates (Mrs. Baker/Aisha/James), Donna Marie McMillan (Vonnie), Jully Lee (Casey/Nin), Tommy Bo Hansana (Jetsada), David Huynh (Simon), Ariel Estrada (Kiet), and Julyana Soelistyo (Lawan), and Nicholas Jules Hewitt - Technical Director, Rachel Harned - Lighting/Scenic Designer, Ryan Garrett - Live/Recorded Music.

For more information, please visit:

Boise Contemporary Theater's Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival: bctheater.org/bipoc

National Endowment for the Arts Grants for Arts Projects announcement: arts.gov/news.

The Gladys E. Langroise Advised Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation:

https://www.idahocf.org/impact/donor-advised-endowed-funds.

