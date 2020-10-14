Aspire Presents Kick Off Performance DREAM ROLES & MISCASTS

Every performer has a character they'd love to play or a song they ache to sing. Sometimes those roles and songs aren't within a performer's reach - either the character is written for the opposite gender, or the performer is typecast another way. Dream Roles & Miscasts is going to shake that concept up! Dream Roles & Miscasts is an original evening of song and dance where performers get a chance to sing (or dance!) a part they've always wanted to play, no matter the gender or age.

A Chorus Line, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserable - just a few of the shows being represented in Dream Roles & Miscasts! This show is an opportunity to enjoy performances from some popular Broadway shows, performed by some of the areas best.

In review style, Aspire will gift the community with the voices, acting acumen, and dance as only Aspire can deliver! The company has hand-picked performers who will step into the limelight for two performances only.

In these unprecedented times, Aspire is doing everything possible to keep performers and audience safe. Their venue, the Kroc Center Theater, follows the mask/face covering mandate in Kootenai county. Audiences are strongly encouraging to mask up while in attendance.

Currently when seats are purchased, two empty seats are placed on each side to allow for social distancing. (This is transparent to the purchasing patron, as these seats look "taken" on the seating chart.) Once in the auditorium, patrons may spread out even further, as reserved seating allows. The front-of-house staff will be available to assist with these requests. If audiences are uncomfortable with these protocols, or feel unsafe - we offer a virtual opportunity to enjoy our performances.

