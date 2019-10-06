Aspire Community Theatre Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The first production in Aspire Community Theatre's 2019-2020 season is a new musical based on the bizarre and beloved characters created by Charles Addams. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with outsider Lucas Beineke. Wednesday's sunny outlook has her kid brother, Pugsley, and her parents worried she's gone awry. This original story finds the famously macabre Addams Family put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, The dinner party reveals more than anyone bargained for hurling the Addams household into comic chaos.

Don't miss the famous Addams family, including Grandma, Lurch, Fester, and even some of their ancestors too, brought to life in this new musical. Snappy songs, catchy lyrics, all with Latin flair will have you coming back to see it again and again.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.aspirecda.com or by visiting the Box Office at the Kroc Theater an hour and a half hours prior to performances.This production may not be suitable for young audiences and has a suggested rating of PG-13.





