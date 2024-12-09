A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes to Boise in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Case for the Existence of God comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in 2025. The production, written by Samuel D. Hunter, will run March 5-22, 2025.

Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker seeking to buy a plot of land that belonged to his family many decades ago, realize they share a “specific kind of sadness.”

At this desk in the middle of America, loan talk opens up into a discussion about the chokehold of financial insecurity and a bond over the precariousness of parenthood. With humor, empathy and wrenching honesty, Hunter commingles two lives and deftly bridges disparate experiences of marginality.

