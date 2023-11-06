123 ANDRES Comes to the Morrison Center in January

The performance will take place on January 12.
POPULAR
123 Andrés comes to the Morrison Center in January 2024. The performance will take place on January 12.
123 Andrés, the husband-wife team of Andrés and Christina, are teaching artists creating music, books, and live shows in Spanish and English for children and families. They perform yearly for thousands of children and families at student matinees and family concerts. Their songs and videos are used in early childhood and elementary classrooms across the US and abroad, and they have charmed live audiences across the US and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and at several stops in Central America.
Date: Jan 12, 2024
Event Starts: 6:00 PM
Ticket Prices: $12.00 includes ticketing fees
Availability: On Sale Now
Doors Open: 5:00 P.M.
Age Guideline: All Ages
Videos
|Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
Alley Repertory Theater (12/08-12/23)
|Proof
Stage Coach Theatre (4/19-5/04)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (6/14-6/16)
|The Legend of Georgia McBride
Stage Coach Theatre (7/12-7/27)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (11/08-11/08)
|Hadestown
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (11/29-12/03)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Morrison Center for the Performing Arts (12/27-12/31)
|Avenue Q
Stage Coach Theatre (3/01-3/23)
|A Twisted Christmas Carol
Stage Coach Theatre (12/01-12/23)
|The Butler Did It
Stage Coach Theatre (5/31-6/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You