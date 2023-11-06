123 ANDRES Comes to the Morrison Center in January

123 Andrés comes to the Morrison Center in January 2024. The performance will take place on January 12.

123 Andrés, the husband-wife team of Andrés and Christina, are teaching artists creating music, books, and live shows in Spanish and English for children and families. They perform yearly for thousands of children and families at student matinees and family concerts. Their songs and videos are used in early childhood and elementary classrooms across the US and abroad, and they have charmed live audiences across the US and in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, and at several stops in Central America.

Date: Jan 12, 2024

Event Starts: 6:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $12.00 includes ticketing fees

Availability: On Sale Now

Doors Open: 5:00 P.M.

Age Guideline: All Ages