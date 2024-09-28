100th Production Opens Season At Boise Contemporary Theater Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) will open their season next week with their 100th play, the critically-acclaimed What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck, who earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States when she was just 15 years old. Previews start Wednesday, October 2, 2024, and shows continue through Saturday, October 19, 2024. New this season- all evening performances start at 7:00 pm.

Playing Heidi Schreck is Boise local Jessica Ires Morris*, while her debater is played by Amira Danan* who BCT is pleased to welcome back from their 4th Annual BIPOC Playwrights Festival where she made her BCT debut as Della in In Case of Bruising by Kamila Boga. Playing Mike is a Boise native making his BCT debut, David J. Cowan.

“As we enter into election season, this funny, thoughtful, and thought-provoking play couldn't be more appropriate. As BCT hits the century mark of plays produced, I'm thrilled it is this play that ushers us into the next 100,” said Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick.

This boundary-breaking dramatic comedy breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. In hilarious, hopeful and achingly human ways, Heidi debates her teenage self, tracing the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. What the Constitution Means to Me was nominated for two Tony Awards and was named Best of the Year by The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, Time Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, The New Yorker and more. She has won three Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, a Theatre World Award, the Horton Foote Playwriting Award, and the Hull-Warriner Award from the Dramatists Guild.

Production Details:

What the Constitution Means to Me

by Heidi Schreck

October 2-19, 2024

Previews: 7 PM Wed, Oct 2, 2024 – Fri, Oct 4, 2024

Pay What You Want Night: First preview, 7 PM Wednesday, Oct 2, and the last Wednesday, Oct 16. No online sales: pay what you want at the door. Accepting cash and cards (cards incur a small transaction fee).

First Thursday Happy Hour: 5:30-6:30 PM, Thursday, Oct 3. Only at our box office during this happy hour event, get $20 tickets to this play's previews and 20% off tickets to any performance of this play (excluding opening and closing night). Local art on display in our lobby bar to enjoy over tap beers and cider from Esto Indie, wines generously provided by Hayden Beverage, coffee from Dawson Taylor, and treats from The Chocolat Bar, City Peanut Shop, and Yeast and West.

Opening Night: 7 PM Saturday, Oct 5.

Educators' Night: 7 PM Wednesday, Oct 9. Any school district employee with a valid school I.D. may buy one $20 ticket through our box office. Show school I.D. at the door. (Not just for teachers, but any school district employee with a school I.D.).

Closing Night: 7 PM Saturday, Oct 19

Performances run Wednesday through Saturday for three weeks, October 2-19, 2024. More information and performance times are available at https://bctheater.org/2425-mainstage-season/what-the-constitution-means-to-me/.

Tickets: $32 to $45, plus tax and fees. Previews: $28, Students: $15, Military 20% off with code MILITARY20. Available online at https://bctheater.ludus.com/ or by calling the BCT box office at 208-331-9224.

For more information, please visit:

Pay What You Want Night: https://bctheater.org/pay-what-you-want-night/

First Thursday Happy Hour Event: https://bctheater.org/first-thursday-happy-hour-event/

Educators' Night: https://bctheater.org/educators-night/

BIPOC Playwrights Festival: https://bctheater.org/bipoc/

About Boise Contemporary Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) is a professional nonprofit theater company in Boise, Idaho, whose mission is to inspire our community to examine our perspectives and better understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us by creating thought-provoking stories of the human experience. Founded in 1997, BCT is the only nonprofit professional theater within 300 miles dedicated to producing challenging new work. BCT is a recipient of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, a two-time recipient of the National Theater Company Award from the American Theater Wing, and the 2022-23 City of Boise Cultural Ambassador. Currently in its 27th season, BCT has presented 99 MainStage productions, including over 25 world premieres such as Eric Coble's The Velocity of Autumn (which continued to Broadway).

