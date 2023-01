Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Greta Lambert - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Alabama Shakespeare Festival



Runners-Up: Erika Kellom - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery, Abijah Cunningham - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery, Jeremy Jefferson - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ursula Smith - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery



Runners-Up: Ursula Smith - BROWN SUGAR NUTCRACKER - DJD Theatre, Tuan Malinowski - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - UAB Theatre, Carl Dean - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Virginia Samford Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Hillary Cunningham - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: Kelleybrooke Brown - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre, Kimberly Schnormeier - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - UAB Theatre, Joy Tilley Perryman - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Mike Beecham - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: Dr. David Callaghan - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo, Kelleybrooke Brown - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre, James Keith Posey - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Charnelle Brown - SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery



Runners-Up: Rick Dildine - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Bart Pitchford - ANONYMOUS - University of Montevallo, Carl Dean - ERNEST AND THE PALE MOON - Jefferson County Academy of Theatre and Dance

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE CAST OF RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden, SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - UAB, ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEREOS - Samford University

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Cassie Cunningham - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: Jenn Luck - RING OF FIRE - Theatre of Gadsden, Jonathan David Washington - HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre, James Seymour - WIZARD OF OZ - Aggie Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Billy Jenkins - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: Angie Campbell - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden, Dee Hill - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery, Jennifer Hartsell - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo

Best Musical

Winner: A NEW BRAIN - University of Montevallo Theatre Dept



Runners-Up: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - University of Alabama at Birmingham, BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden, RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash - Theatre of Gadsden

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: FLATLINERS THE MUSICAL - Annslyn Pilkington and Jennifer Hartsell



Runners-Up: FREEDOM RIDER - Alabama Shakespeare Festival, CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery, ECHO(ES) - UAB

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Troy Serena - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - University of Alabama at Birmingham



Runners-Up: John Christopher Adams - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden, Ava Williams - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Virginia Samford Theatre, Dominique Posey - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre and Gallery

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Meghan Andrews - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival



Runners-Up: Cameron White - DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre And Gallery, Griffin Simmons - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company, Seviin Li - MARC RABY'S HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre and Gallery

Best Play

Winner: ANON(YMOUS) - University of Montevallo



Runners-Up: THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Samford University, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company, DEARLY DEPARTED - Encore Theatre and Gallery

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: THE MAGIC FLUTE - Samford Opera



Runners-Up: LA BOHEME - Opera Birmingham, THE MERRY WIDOW - Birmingham Music Club, MERRY WIDOW - Opera Birmingham

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kendelle Stovall and Joe Cannon - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: Richard Dean and Julie Nelson - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash - Theatre of Gadsden, A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Samford University Theatre and Dance, David Page - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Wayne Cornutt - RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: Phil Lindsey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - University of Montevallo, Tavares Cook - SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery, Melanie Chen Cole - MACBETH - Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Domonique Posey - CHOCOLATE COVERED CABARET - Encore Theatre



Runners-Up: Sam Riggs - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEREOS - Samford University, Sam Wallace - OLIVER! - Pike Road Theatre Company, Cole Cannon - BIG RIVER - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Eric Browne - THE NORMAL HEART - University of Montevallo



Runners-Up: Abigail Heuton - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - South City Theatre, Valerie Smith Webb - HOLIDAY INN - Encore Theatre, Tucker Simmons - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - The Lighthouse Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: JUNIE B. JONES: JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! - Theatre of Gadsden



Runners-Up: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Samford University Theatre and Dance, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - UAB Theatre, SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN - Aggie Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Red Mountain Theatre



Runners-Up: Virginia Samford Theatre, UAB, Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Collective