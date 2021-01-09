VIDEO: Birmingham Children's Theatre Presents Cardboard Puppet Production, HOPE'S HOLIDAY
The Cardboard Puppet Theatre was the first original COVID-adapted content BCT created.
Birmingham Children's Theatre posted its production of "Hope's Holiday" - the latest installment from the Cardboard Puppet Theatre - on Facebook.
Credits:
Written by Marc Raby
Directed by Alex Ungerman
Performed by Rebecca Yeager
Designed by Ashley Ann Woods
Music by Bobby Becher
Puppet creation Charity Sellers
Additional puppetry by Jessie Lane Kisor & Colin O'Brien
Video Editting by Brooke Dunn
If you want to support BCT into the new year, you can make a tax-deductible donation at www.bct123.org/donate
Watch the production below!