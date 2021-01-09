VIDEO: Birmingham Children's Theatre Presents Cardboard Puppet Production, HOPE'S HOLIDAY

Birmingham Children's Theatre posted its production of "Hope's Holiday" - the latest installment from the Cardboard Puppet Theatre - on Facebook.

The Cardboard Puppet Theatre was the first original COVID-adapted content BCT created.

Credits:

Written by Marc Raby

Directed by Alex Ungerman

Performed by Rebecca Yeager

Designed by Ashley Ann Woods

Music by Bobby Becher

Puppet creation Charity Sellers

Additional puppetry by Jessie Lane Kisor & Colin O'Brien

Video Editting by Brooke Dunn

If you want to support BCT into the new year, you can make a tax-deductible donation at www.bct123.org/donate

Watch the production below!