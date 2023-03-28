Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents PROJECT BROADWAY This Summer

Theatre Tuscaloosa has announced Project Broadway 2023, taking place June 5-9.

​Broadway shows are created by a community of artists. Hamilton, A Chorus Line, Hadestown, and so many more were devised through a creative process where actors, writers, directors, choreographers, and composers built something new in the room using an ensemble of creative, brave performers. Project Broadway takes actors a step beyond a traditional musical theatre camp, encouraging each student to discover their own voice, connect, collaborate, and make a new Broadway-style performance project through the collective creative process.

​

What will you do throughout the week?

Students will go through a week-long intensive of music, movement, performance, writing, sharing, team building, and creating an original work with the ensemble. Their new Broadway-style performance project will be performed publicly at the end of the week in the Bean-Brown Theatre. Tuition includes two tickets to the final performance. Additional tickets will be $5 each.

​

What will a Project Broadway camp day look like?

1:00 PM Campers arrive at the Shelton State Campus

1:05 Company Warm-up

1:20 Group Number Rehearsals/Company Read-thru

2:15 Split into small interest groups: Acting/Music/Movement/Writers Room

3:10 Company Snack and Water Break (BYO Snack)

3:25 Rotate Interest groups

4:20 Company showings and special group rehearsals

5:00 Dismissal

​

Will there be homework?

Each day, campers will be given homework: lines/lyrics to learn, music to listen to, choreography to rehearse, or even a link to a show to watch for inspiration. Each camper will be featured in some way through the final performance project. It is up to the individual to come into camp the following day prepared and ready to add on to the previous day's material.

​

How is this camp different from other musical theatre camps?

While other camps may teach students foundational musical song and dance, Project Broadway strives to tap into the individual artist's inner voice to create new musical theatre through community practice. On day one, the students and teachers will establish a collective value system that details how they will respectfully share space and create together. From there, students will participate in music, theatre, dance, and writing exercises to create an original performance.

​

A limited number of scholarships are available and are awarded based on need. To help the most participants possible, most scholarships are partial-tuition awards, though full-tuition scholarships are occasionally awarded. Click the button below to apply.