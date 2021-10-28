Theatre Tuscaloosa Announces Participation in ALL TOGETHER NOW!

Theatre Tuscaloosa is participating in the global fundraising event All Together Now!, arranged by licensing company Music Theatre International. Held on the weekend of November 12-14, this special concert performance is meant to help theatres across the globe get back on their feet following a year of being shut down.

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members, cast, crew, or musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration, and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

The Theatre Tuscaloosa cast includes Nate Blakley, Ava Buchanan, Beth Feller, Royce Garrison, Lindsey Jones, Casey Kauffman, Josh Kauffman, Bradley Logan, Danielle Molina, Bethany Knight Peppers, Ray Taylor, Lisa Waldrop Shattuck, and John Walker. Songs that will be featured include "You Can't Stop the Beat" from Hairspray, "Matchmaker" from Fiddler on the Roof, and "Seasons of Love" from Rent, along with 12 other familiar titles.

Director Ray Taylor said, "This is going to be an amazing evening celebrating musical theatre. We have assembled an all-star cast that will absolutely dazzle our audiences! It's also a great way to support the art of live theatre in Tuscaloosa."

Theatre Tuscaloosa's production of All Together Now! will be presented one night only in the Bean-Brown Theatre of Shelton State Community College's Martin Campus on Friday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. All tickets are $25, and seating is reserved. In accordance with Shelton State's COVID-19 safety protocols, all audience members will be required to wear face masks while in the building. Seating will be at full capacity, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. Patrons can purchase tickets online at theatretusc.com or by calling the ticket office at 205.391.2277.