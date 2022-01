The Whole Backstage Theatre has announced its upcoming Open Mic Night. The event is set for January 28, 2022, from 7-9pm.

Bring your instrument, favorite reading, or comedy routine to our Black Box Theatre for an open mic talent showcase! Time slot sign up is available through the ticket link and on our website.

Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44a8a82aabf5c25-wbsopen.