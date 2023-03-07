Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The University Of Montevallo Theatre Department Presents TARTUFFE

Tartuffe is fast paced, unhinged, and will have the audience thinking "What is going to happen next?!"

Mar. 07, 2023  

The University of Montevallo College of Fine Arts-Theatre Department will present a unique iteration of the classic French theatre piece Tartuffe by Molière directed by Associate Professor Marcus Lane. The shows will run from March 9-11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. with two additional 2:00 p.m. shows on March 11th and 12th on the Rebecca J. Luker Stage in the Discover Shelby Theatre at the Center for the Arts.

The University of Montevallo production of Tartuffe includes elements of Commedia Dell'Arte and Melodrama with the script being developed during the rehearsal process through collaborative improvisation work by the entire company- including the cast, crew, designers, and artistic staff. Tartuffe is a comedic and modern retelling of the classic play in which the audience participates in the characters' antics and a new experience is guaranteed every viewing of the production. Tartuffe is fast paced, unhinged, and will have the audience thinking "What is going to happen next?!"

"Life is hard and we all deserve a little fun" says director Marcus Lane who chose this classic French play in order to provide creative and performance opportunities for everyone involved to feel ownership over. He describes the play as "relevant" and says the audience should expect to laugh during their viewing of the production.

Kam Sanderfer who plays the character Kam in this production of Tartuffe wants the audience to know how collaborative the process of developing the script of Tartuffe is. "What you will be seeing is an amalgamation of all of our different senses of humor and personalities. This show is definitely one that I am very proud of", says Kam who describes the show as "zany" and a "very lighthearted story with some modern undertones".

Tickets are available for Tartuffe at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229138®id=90&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcommerce.cashnet.com%2FUMTHEATRE?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Ticket prices are $10 for students of the University of Montevallo, $20 for general admission, and $15 for seniors. For accessibility information please visit montevallo.edu/disabilityaccess.




