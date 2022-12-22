Terrific New Theatre Starts The New Year With CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

Terrific New Theatre (TNT), a local nonprofit dedicated to high-quality, cutting-edge theatre, has announced its performance of Circle Mirror Transformation January 5-8 and 12-15, 2023, at The Dance Foundation in Homewood.

Written by Annie Baker, Circle Mirror Transformation is an absorbing and intimate Obie Award-winning play told in the unlikely setting of an Adult Creative Drama Class in Shirley, VT. Four people start the six-week class as strangers, and through their teacher's efforts and willingness to be open, they slowly build to monumental realizations about their lives.

Tam DeBolt, Executive Director of TNT, who also plays Marty, the teacher of the adult drama class says, "TNT is thrilled to be back ... after nearly 3 years in hibernation. We are also thrilled about starting 2023 with Circle Mirror Transformation. This story takes many of us back to our roots in drama classes, whether as kids, teens, or adults, but it's much more than that. The audience will see how vulnerability uncovers the complex emotions that often surface when we are encouraged to be creative and open."

Directed by David Strickland, TNT will perform Circle Mirror Transformation Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at The Dance Foundation. Follow TNT on Facebook and Instagram for more updates as the show draws near.

The Dance Foundation

1715 27th Ct S, Homewood, AL 35209

TICKETS: ONLINE at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216155®id=90&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.terrificnewtheatre.com%2Fcmt-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

*** NOTE - each show is limited to 54 seats. Reserve online to ensure your place.

Phone: (205) 328-0868 (forwards to Tam's mobile)

Email: tam@terrificnewtheatre.com

ADMISSION: $25/ticket (cash, check or credit card)