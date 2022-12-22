Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Terrific New Theatre Starts The New Year With CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

Written by Annie Baker, Circle Mirror Transformation is an absorbing and intimate Obie Award-winning play told in the unlikely setting of an Adult Creative Drama Class.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Terrific New Theatre (TNT), a local nonprofit dedicated to high-quality, cutting-edge theatre, has announced its performance of Circle Mirror Transformation January 5-8 and 12-15, 2023, at The Dance Foundation in Homewood.

Written by Annie Baker, Circle Mirror Transformation is an absorbing and intimate Obie Award-winning play told in the unlikely setting of an Adult Creative Drama Class in Shirley, VT. Four people start the six-week class as strangers, and through their teacher's efforts and willingness to be open, they slowly build to monumental realizations about their lives.

Tam DeBolt, Executive Director of TNT, who also plays Marty, the teacher of the adult drama class says, "TNT is thrilled to be back ... after nearly 3 years in hibernation. We are also thrilled about starting 2023 with Circle Mirror Transformation. This story takes many of us back to our roots in drama classes, whether as kids, teens, or adults, but it's much more than that. The audience will see how vulnerability uncovers the complex emotions that often surface when we are encouraged to be creative and open."

Directed by David Strickland, TNT will perform Circle Mirror Transformation Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at The Dance Foundation. Follow TNT on Facebook and Instagram for more updates as the show draws near.

The Dance Foundation

1715 27th Ct S, Homewood, AL 35209

TICKETS: ONLINE at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216155®id=90&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.terrificnewtheatre.com%2Fcmt-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

*** NOTE - each show is limited to 54 seats. Reserve online to ensure your place.

Phone: (205) 328-0868 (forwards to Tam's mobile)

Email: tam@terrificnewtheatre.com

ADMISSION: $25/ticket (cash, check or credit card)



12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Red Mountain Theatre Le
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Red Mountain Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Now Playing at Alabama Shakespeare Festival Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY is Now Playing at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Alabama Shakespeare Festival will present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry, Dec. 2 - 31 on the Octagon Stage.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; at Theatre of Gadsden Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; at Theatre of Gadsden Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup For THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION Photo
Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup For THE ULTIMATE BEACH VACATION
Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21.

