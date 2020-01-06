Terrific New Theatre Presents Immersive EVERY BRILLIANT THING Experience

With its next play, Terrific New Theatre will make history by staging its first-ever pop-up production. Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show, will be performed at the Magic City Acceptance Center's new Youth Center, located at the corner of Third Avenue South and 32nd Street, three blocks east of TNT's longtime home at Pepper Place. The production - which stars Nick Crawford, one of Birmingham's most talented, versatile and acclaimed actors - will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Jan. 30 through Feb.15, plus two Sunday matinees.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing is about a boy who compiles a list of things worth living for in his attempt to ease his suicidal mother's depression. Through adulthood, as the list grows and takes on a life of its own, he learns the deep significance the list has on his own life, as he goes to college, falls in love, and builds a home. This charming play - which enlists members of the audience to help tell its story - deftly manages to mine glorious humor from a somber and emotional topic.

TNT Executive Director Tam DeBolt, who also happens to be the director of this play, says Every Brilliant Thing is the perfect show for TNT to take "on the road" and give audiences an out-of-the-ordinary pop-up theater experience - something TNT has never done in its 34-year history. She also says TNT is thrilled to partner with the Magic City Acceptance Center (MCAC), an affiliate program of Birmingham AIDS Outreach that provides a safe, supportive and affirming space for LGBTQ people and their allies, and A Friend of Mind, a local suicide prevention and mental health nonprofit focusing on youth.

"Every Brilliant Thing just HAS TO BE performed where the audience surrounds the action," DeBolt says. "I had been looking for a perfect location, and then all of the pieces just fell together. MCAC was involved with our 'Written in the South' show, Paper Thin. Shortly after that, the Youth Center moved to the new location, and I knew that the open warehouse setting was going to be a perfect fit for us."

Stage-managed by Kim Dean Davenport, the play will perform Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. TNT will provide plenty of signage directing patrons to MCAC's Youth Center and its parking lot.

For more information visit terrificnewtheatre.com/tickets.





