Terrific New Theatre Cancels THE NORA PLAYS

Terrific New Theatre Cancels has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

After careful consideration of the State of Alabama and City of Birmingham's COVID-19 guidelines regarding the well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, Terrific New Theatre has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel all remaining performances of THE NORA PLAYS: "A Doll's House" and "A Doll's House, Part 2".

This is devastating news for us and we did not make this decision lightly. We thank our loyal patrons for your patience as we move forward in these unprecedented times. I will be in touch with all patrons who purchased "A Doll's House" and/or "A Doll's House, Part 2" tickets to best accommodate the closing of this production.

As of today, we plan to push forward with the remainder of our season as the situation allows. We will continue to follow developments and update our patrons on a weekly basis...via our website, Facebook, and email. If canceling performances of any future productions is warranted, for accommodating our season ticket holders and prepaid ticket holders will be formulated at that time.

As a nonprofit organization, TNT could use your support - now more than ever - to continue what we've done over the last 34 years: promote live theatre and provide a place for artists in our city to practice their craft. We know that you love what an evening at TNT entails - a couple of hours of high-quality theatre that strengthens community and expands your soul.

Suspending THE NORA PLAYS after only five performances puts TNT grossly behind its budget for March and April. We cannot overstate the devastating impact that not being open would have on our organization. Please, help support TNT and its mission by making a donation to help us continue to produce theatre for years and years to come. If you are able and wish to help, click on the link below:

PLEASE ACCEPT MY DONATION TO TERRIFIC NEW THEATRE.

If you would like to make a donation BUT you want to keep TNT from having to incur online fees, you can send a check to:

Terrific New Theatre

2821 2nd Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35223





